So, for those hardcore Aussie chip fans, you might remember this flavour from a few years ago known as ‘Tomato Ketchup Flavoured Chips’ or, as I like to call them, Tomato Sauce flavoured chips!

If you’re wondering how exactly this flavour tastes, it’s pretty much everything you’re imagining, Tomato Sauce with a mix of Smith’s delicious flavourings.

The return was spotted in Dan Murphys and will only be there for a limited time, so you better get your hands on them while stocks last!

While I am excited about the return, I remember this flavour causing controversy on the internet a while back, with some people feeling mixed about the taste.

So, I’ll leave it up to you guys to try it and report back to us by leaving a comment on our Facebook post!

Happy snacking!