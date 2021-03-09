Can you believe Smith’s have been making potato chips for NINETY YEARS?! That’s one massive milestone and they are still as delicious as ever.

To celebrate, the iconic snack brand is taking a trip down memory lane and bringing back some of their most loved limited edition flavours.

The ‘Bring Backs’ range will see five fan-favourites return to shelves and you’ll definitely want to stock your cupboard with these bad boys.

Get ready to crunch down on delicious Crispy Bacon, Tasty Cheese, Garlic Bread, Sausage Sizzle and Loaded Baked Potato. Are you having a flashback yet?

There is a small catch… you won’t find them all in one place which means a little bit of a supermarket tour to try them all. For any serious snack fan, it will be totally worth it.

You can find Loaded Baked Potato exclusively at IGA and Independent Retailers, Sausage Sizzle exclusively at Coles and Garlic Bread exclusively at Woolworths.

Crispy Bacon and Tasty Cheese can be found at all major grocers and every packet costs $3.49 a pop!

Advertisement

Advertisement