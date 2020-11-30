With the news that Sizzler has now closed, one thing will now become the stuff of legend.

No, not the salad bar.

Cheese Toast.

The campfire story would go something like this:

“Sizzler Cheese Toast was made of thick white bread, smothered in butter and a hint of parmesan, toasted on one side for a bit of crunch. A simple delicacy.”

“You were given only one slice, cut diagonally into two triangles, and you would live in hope that there was a mistake at another table and the waitstaff would ask if it was OK to pass the Cheese Toast onto your table as to not let it go to waste.”

Let’s be real, if there had been a dedicated Cheese Toast Bar at Sizzler, I’d be strapping those slices straight to my thighs, all day every day.

Well, here it is, the recipe that can now sit proudly alongside other nostalgic classics such as The Australian Women’s Weekly Children’s Birthday Cake Book.

Sizzler Cheese Toast

Ingredients

Thick sliced white bread

Butter (room temperature) or margarine

Can of Kraft Parmesan Cheese

Method

Combine equal amounts of butter or margarine with parmesan and mix to create a paste. Using a knife, spread the parmesan and butter/margarine paste on one side of your bread. Pan-fry the bread paste-side down in a frypan over a medium heat and place a lid or flat plate over the bread so it can steam while cooking. Cook until golden brown and serve.

GIMME…