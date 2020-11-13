After decades of giving us all-you-can-eat salad, pasta and desserts, Sizzler is about to say goodbye.
On November 15, the final stores will close in Queensland, New South Wales and Western Australia.
As a final farewell, the chain has revealed the ingredients in it’s Cheese Bread.
Are you ready?
They told 7News the following:
- Thick sliced white bread
- pecorino cheese
- margarine
Method:
1. Combine equal amounts of margarine with pecorino cheese and mix to create a paste.
2. Spread the mixture on one side of the bread.
3. Cook it in your frying pan on a low to medium heat for about 60 seconds.
When it’s golden brown, it’s ready to eat.
Goodbye diet.