After decades of giving us all-you-can-eat salad, pasta and desserts, Sizzler is about to say goodbye.

On November 15, the final stores will close in Queensland, New South Wales and Western Australia.

As a final farewell, the chain has revealed the ingredients in it’s Cheese Bread.

Are you ready?

They told 7News the following:

Thick sliced white bread

pecorino cheese

margarine

Method:

Advertisement

Advertisement

1. Combine equal amounts of margarine with pecorino cheese and mix to create a paste.

2. Spread the mixture on one side of the bread.

3. Cook it in your frying pan on a low to medium heat for about 60 seconds.

When it’s golden brown, it’s ready to eat.

Goodbye diet.