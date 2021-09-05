I don’t know if you’ve seen this ‘hack’ already or came up with it yourself but I’m not gonna lie…

This is something I’ll start using from now on.

A customer shared her trick to serving up a Coles Hot Roast Chicken but it can be used for any supermarket hot chicken that comes in those thick plastic takeaway bags!

The roast chickens can be a bit messy to serve up and even messier to shred but Helen from TikTok revealed a ‘quick, easy’ trick where she massages the chicken over the top of the plastic bag using both her hands to break up the chook!

It protects you from the heat and the result leaves the chicken shredded and easy to pick apart!

It’s always the super obvious tricks that make all the difference…