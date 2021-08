Arnott’s have done us a huge favour and released two new flavours that eclipse anything previously attempted.

Fried Chicken and Cheesy Garlic Pizza?!

Sounds like a fun Saturday night for me.

You’ll be able to get your hands on these at Coles, Woolies and various IGAs/Foodland and independent supermarkets across Australia for $3.20 a pop.

But if you head to Coles now, you’ll be able to get them half price at $1.60 each!

