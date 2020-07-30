David Jones has announced that another 21 co-branded service stations and minimarts will open by the end of the year.

Seven of the stores will be in Melbourne, with Merrifield, Clyde, Epping, Caroline Springs, Eltham, Greenvale and Kingsway getting David Jones Food stores.

The gourmet offer is already available in at Brighton, Brighton East, South Melbourne, Greensborough, Ringwood and Glen Waverley.

The partnership launched last year and offers ‘food for now’ and ‘food for later’, which includes free-range rotisserie chickens, ready-made meals, gourmet deli items, sandwiches and a selection of long-life groceries.

The good can also be purchased via UberEats.