Moon Dog Brewing, the company behind the Fizzer Seltzers, are set to launch an alcoholic post-mix dispensing system in bars!

What’s that, we hear you say?

Well, you know when you go to Maccas and the Coca Cola comes out of a machine?

Well, it’s that.. but for Seltzers.

Moon Dog Brewing co-founder Josh Uljans said “We’re thrilled to be launching the first-ever alcoholic seltzer post-mix system’’

“This new solution will mean that all alcoholic seltzer drinkers can have the flavours that they’re looking for at their favourite bars, clubs and pubs.

“This innovation will be rolling out into venues nationally over the next few months, just in time for summer.”

The solution will launch with classic Moon Dog FIZZER flavours, created by Moon Dog’s FIZZER Flavourologist and Australian Bartender of the Year, Chris Hysted-Adams. Flavours include Ginger Beer, Summer Spritz, Piney Limey, Coco Mango and Pink Flamingo among others.

Moon Dog FIZZER contains low calories, low gluten, zero sugar and preservatives and is vegan.