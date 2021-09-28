Oh, my word.

Sara Lee and Cadbury are working together to launch the INSANELY DELICIOUS-looking Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Fudge Cake.

The decadent cake is made with iconic smooth and creamy Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate throughout.

Right now, comfort desserts are in high demand, especially at home and this treat can be enjoyed in multiple ways by the whole family.

Paired with ice cream, topped with cream, the rich choccy fudge will have your eyes rolling to the back of your head.

One Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Fudge Cake serves 6-8 people and retails for $11 a pop!

Available now from Woolworths and 25th October from Coles!

