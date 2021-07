There’s a brand new invention coming into the world and we don’t know where to stand..

That’s right.

A SANDWICH IN A CAN.

The new kit, which will launch in America, will see Peanut Butter and Jelly sandwiches put into soft drink vending machines.

And, if you buy one and forget about.. don’t worry, because it lasts for 12 months.

Each can contains pre-sliced bread and peanut butter and jelly, each in its own packet, and a wooden spreader.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Would you try one?