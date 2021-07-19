HOLY chocolate heaven, San Churro has just answered all our prayers!

Launching a new winter menu today, you can now find three new churro snack packs in stores around Australia.

The first in the line-up is a traditional Spanish churro loaded with mini apple pies drizzled in rich caramel.

The second is biscoff s’mores filled with cookie butter and toasted marshmallows served with a side of churros.

The third and final snack pack includes hot jam doughnut bunuelos with strawberry coulis and vanilla custard.

Lucky for us, it doesn’t stop there! There is also Hot Chocolate Bombs packed with marshmallows, mini oreos, milo and a load of other goodies!

Don’t worry, San Churro are still delivering across Melbourne. You won’t have to wait until the end of lockdown to get your hands on them!

