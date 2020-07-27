It’s rainy, it’s wet, it’s cold.

You know what would hit just right?

Hot, crispy, sugar coated churros dipped in warm, rich, melted chocolate.

My god. I just made myself hot and flustered.

If you haven’t had San Churro before…just know that they do FOOD LIKE THIS!!

It’s a dessert dreamscape!

Luckily San Churro is doing FREE DELIVERY ALL THIS WEEK (27th July to 2nd August) from all 28 of it’s stores across the country.

All you need to do to score this deal is download their delivery service ‘Delivery by San Churro‘ and sign up for the loyalty program!

You’re WELCOME.