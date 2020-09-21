Churros are a super delicious treat and what can make them even more delightful is when it is paired with a little love… and that’s where San Churro is coming in!

As part of their mission to connect family and friends who are separated across borders, San Churro is gifting a whopping 20,000 Churro Loops for free from September 21-28.

There are six flavours to choose from and they will come with a personalised message to help you show how much you care. Nawww.

Only 2,500 can be handed out per day from 9AM AEST so you’ll need to be quick to hop on the website if you want to send one to a pal. Head here to be prepared for the next few days.

