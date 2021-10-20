It’s officially 65 days until Christmas, and if you’re anything like us, you are SO ready to welcome in the festive season.

For most, a classic Christmas family tradition is to bake gingerbread cookies, and thanks to Green’s, that will become so much easier!

The all-new ‘Limited Edition Gingerbread Cookie Box’ includes a cookie-cutter, icing mix, and batter to make everything easy and ready to go.

If you want to give these a try, they are now available in Coles & Woolies, so get them while you can because they are limited edition.