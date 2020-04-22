Thanks to the coronavirus, so many people have had to celebrate their birthday’s in isolation this year, including her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth.
It was her birthday yesterday and she too had to stay inside, only celebrating with her family through zoom calls.
Thank you for your messages today, on The Queen’s 94th birthday. In this private footage from the @royalcollectiontrust, we see The Queen (then Princess Elizabeth) playing with her family, including her younger sister Princess Margaret. Head of the Commonwealth, Head of the Armed Forces, Head of State in 16 countries and the longest reigning Monarch in British History. Wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Happy birthday, Your Majesty! To those of you also celebrating your birthdays today at home, with or without your loved ones – we send you many happy returns. Visit our highlight to learn more about The Queen’s childhood.
So having experienced herself just how much it kinda sucks to have a birthday during this time, The Queen has decided to share a little birthday treat for others celebrating their day in iso.
Taking to the official Royal Family Instagram account, the royal family decided to share some pictures AND the actual recipe for the birthday cupcakes made for her majesty by the Royal Pastry Chef.
So you can make them for yourself or your loved ones and home and have a royal birthday even while staying inside!
“Happy birthday to her Majesty! To celebrate The Queen’s birthday we are sharing a chocolate cupcake recipe from The Royal Pastry Chefs,” the caption read. “If you or a loved one are celebrating a special occasion during isolation why not teat yourself to some #RoyalBakes?”
And honestly they look delicious!
So put that packet mix away, after all, this is the time when we’re all experimenting in the kitchen, and get ready to try some cupcakes fit for the Queen!
Here’s what you’ll need for the cake sponges (serves approximately 15):
5g vinegar
300ml milk
50ml vegetable oil
60g butter (melted and cool)
2 eggs
5ml of vanilla essence
250g of self-raising flour
75 of cocoa powder
300g caster sugar
10g bicarbonate of soda
100g white chocolate chips
cupcake cases
And for the buttercream topping:
90g of high percentage dark chocolate
100g butter
125g icing sugar
Option to also use Royal icing, instead of buttercream:
Royal icing available pre made in shops
Add food colouring to create different colours
Now for the method:
Cake sponge method:
-Preheat the oven to 150 C
-Combine the flour, sugar, cocoa powder and bicarbonate of soda into a mixing bowl
-Whisk the eggs in a separate jug, with the vanilla essence, melted butter, oil, milk and vinegar
-Slowly add the wet mixture into the dry mixture, little by little
-Ensure the batter is smooth with no lumps
-Finally add the chocolate chips (alternatives could be nuts, dried fruit)
-Lay the cupcake cases onto a tray
-Use a metal spoon to equally divide the mixture into the cases
-Bake for around 15-18 minutes, take out of the oven when golden and springy on touch
-Leave to cool
Buttercream icing method:
-Cream the sugar and butter together, until light and creamy
-Add in the warm melted chocolate
-If you have a piping bag to hand, pipe the icing on the top of cakes for decoration (otherwise gently use a teaspoon or small spatula to ice)
Royal icing method:
-If decorating with royal icing, roll the icing out and cut into circular disks
-Lay the disc over the cupcake and mould to required shape
Happy baking!