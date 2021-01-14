Baker Lara Mason has created a life-size custom cake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Mason took to TikTok to share the finished product, while reenacting a phone conversation she had with the royal fan who made the bizarre order.

The edible display is based on photos from their engagement announcement in 2017.

While the cake looks incredible, we’ve got to admit – it’s pretty creepy!

Check out the process here:

So, what do you think?

What we do know is that Lara Mason is one of the best bakers we’ve ever come across!