Roll’d has been a staple when it comes to a quick Vietnamese feed and now they will be adding something new to the menu which will transport your tastebuds straight to Hanoi.

This month, four flavours of Vietnamese style dumplings will be landing in stores. They can be ordered as a main meal or a side and are a perfect zingy addition to your meal.

So what is Roll’d whipping up? There is classic pork; beef pho soup, edamame & shiitake vegetable; and prawn, ginger and coriander.

You’ll be able to grab them in packs of 3, 6, 9 or 12 and for the time being, they are only $6!