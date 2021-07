OH MY GOODNESS.

Imagine two buttery, slightly salted Ritz crackers sandwiching a chocolate cream to make the perfect biccy creation.

Well, imagine no more!

This exists.

This actually exists.

Ritz has released two variants in their new sandwich range, chocolate, and vanilla!

They’re currently available at Woolworths for $2 a box (BARGAIN) as well as various IGA and independent supermarkets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So go forth, ruin those diets, they’ll be worth it.