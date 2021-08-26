Ritz crackers are the SUPERIOR CRACKER!

I will NOT hear anything else.

They are crispy, yet soft, salty yet sweet, buttery melt-in-your-mouth magic… just wow.

And now they’re dropping a brand new flavour!

Sweet Chilli RITZ Cracker Bites will be available to Aussies in Woolworths from September for $4.00/180gram pack.

The Sweet Chilli Bites are crispy, airy, light and full of flavour and well worthy of joining its brothers and sisters (Original, Cheddar Cheese and Sour Cream & Onion) on the supermarket shelves.

I’m gonna be sliding these down my gullet, pack at a time!

