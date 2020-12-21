If you’re looking for quick last minute snacks and sides to serve up to the family this week for Christmas then we’ve got just the thing for you!

You may or may not have already discovered that Coles is selling pre-cooked Pork Crackle, which means you have almost nothing to do to prepare it. almost.

User James via popular Facebook group Share Kmart Air Fryer Recipes Australia shared his experience with the 80gram pack which sells for $6.50.

“This is Coles brand pork crackling. Found in the meat section.”

“It’s precooked so takes 2min to cook in your 3.2l air fryer on 180 degrees.”

“Every piece is crunchy! The best pork crackling you’ll ever have!”

There you have it!

Advertisement

Advertisement

The product is made in Australia and don’t stress if you don’t have an Airfryer because it can be made in a regular oven too, or even sold cold!

The preparation instructions on the package read:

Delicious cold or hot. To reheat warm in the oven at 200c fan forced on a lined baking tray for 3-4 minutes

James’ ones turned out delicious, so consider me sold!