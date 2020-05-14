A US restaurant has been accused of trying to take advantage of its customer after a usual charge was placed on their receipts.

Kiko Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Lounge in West Plains, Missouri has come under fire after an image appeared on Twitter.

“‘Scuse me … what? A covid surcharge…?” Twitter user @talialikeitis wrote.

The restaurant has said they had added the COVID-19 surcharge to help manage their costs.

Twitter users were quickly angered, with one saying ‘Wtf is that?! A covid surcharge on food?!?!”

Others are questioning whether the restaurant had alerted its patrons but managing partner Billy Yuzar told TODAY Food that the 5 per cent surcharge was implemented on May 6 following a noticeable price increase on meat, seafood and vegetables from their local supplier.

“We were hoping to adjust the charge weekly based on the prices we get from our suppliers instead of raising all of our prices across the board on our menu,” he said.

“We also planned on taking this surcharge off completely once all the prices return to normal.”