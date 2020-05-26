Employees at a cafe have been left shocked after customers a huge tip on the restaurant’s opening day during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Famous Toastery in North Carolina, US, opened its doors to the public on Saturday after being shut for an extended period.

Two first time customers came into the restaurant and left a $US1000 ($AU1530) on their $43.31 breakfast bill.

The act of kindness was only discovered when the customers left and the restaurant has since taken to Facebook thank the ‘truly genuine couple’.

“You, my friends, have huge hearts,” the message to them read. “Myself and my staff are extremely grateful for your generosity!!”

The tip was shared between all staff.

One Facebook user praised the tippers, saying “Faith in humanity is restored. Absolutely generous and kind people.’’

