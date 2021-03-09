Red Rooster’s joining the fried chicken game because we deserve it.

Everyone’s fave classic chicken shop has almost 50 years of history in this country, serving up the heartiest meals to families all over the country and now it’s taking it to the next level.

Red Rooster is adding crunchy Fried Chicken to their menu and it’s making waves!

To conquer the roast chicken game and now enter the fried chicken one, is a brave brave move.

The chicken franchise has HUGE plans for 2021 including restaurant refurbs, uniform upgrades, menu innovation and a bunch of other great initiatives.

They’re boasting fresh 100% Aussie chicken delivered and prepared fresh daily, no frozen chicken in sight!

I’m dead just looking at how crunchy and golden this chicken looks…

So head in-store asap to get your hands on some!