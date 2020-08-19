Red Rooster has always been able to deliver the goods when it comes to delicious roast chicken, but this new menu item is about to send fans into a fluster.

The brand new Smokey BBQ Mega Box is a HUGE feed for the next time you need a serious comfort feast.

There are two pieces of smokey BBQ chicken which is topped with a delicious glaze, followed by small buttermilk pops and two buttermilk wings.

The box also includes fan faves – a small chips, a regular mash and gravy and a 375ml can of soft drink.

The box costs $14.99 in stores and is certainly available for delivery, but you’ll be up for a little extra depending on where you live. With this much chicken, we reckon that’s a pretty decent deal.

