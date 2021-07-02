You know how sometimes you come across a competition where the major prize is just way too up your alley?

For some people it might be $60 million or your dream home or a jetski because let’s face it, jetskis are very, very fun.

But this might just take the cake as the best major prize that we’ve come across in any competition recently.

How does free chicken for a whole year for you and a mate sound?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Rooster (@redrooster_au)

We’re guessing pretty darn good!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Red Rooster are behind the giveaway, with the winner set to be announced on International Fried Chicken Day. (We’re sure that day is already in your calendar, but just in case you’ve missed it this year, that’s Tuesday July 6th).

All you have to do to win is head over to the Red Rooster Instagram and tag a mate that you would want to win the year’s supply of fried chicken with.

Feel free to tag us, by the way…good luck!