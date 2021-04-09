With border closures limiting the number of workers able to pick crops, Queensland farmers are now offering cash prizes to attract pickers into the state.

Farmers are so desperate for workers that the Queensland Strawberry Growers Association is describing this as an industry first, with people who offer to work given the chance to win 10 individual prizes of up to $100,000 each.

How It Works:

Must work on participating farms during the peak harvesting time from June to October.

The farms must be across Queensland’s five growing regions.

Participants will earn entry points into the competition based on how many weeks they pick.

At the end of the season, a computer will pick 10 pickers randomly who will then get the chance to play for a $100,000 prize.

The finals will be held at the Sandstone Point Hotel near Bribie Island in Queensland on October 21.