We all love a fun Friday party, but it’s even better when it’s FRY-DAY!

As part of the Melbourne Food & Wine Festival, Maximum Chips will return to Queen Victoria Market on August 20. The event has become a staple for fast food fans, and it is pretty easy to see why.

For two hours, patrons can walk on in and feast on ALL YOU CAN EAT chips. Shoestring, crinkle-cut, French fry, potato gem… you name it, it’ll be there.

There will be a ‘Condiments Crew’ making sure you are sorted in the sauce and salt department. Even better, everyone will also get a welcome drink on arrival to help kickstart the Friday festivities.

Oh, and tickets are only $35 for all of this plus the entertainment. An absolute steal.

Maximum Chips comes to Queen Victoria Market on August 20. Sessions vary. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased here.

