There’s no denying Melburnians could use a pick-me-up this week, and what better way to greet the weekend than with a sugar rush?

Despite having to postpone their highly anticipated Donut Festival to Sunday July 4, Queen Victoria Market will still celebrate this delightful treat on National Doughnut Day by giving away fresh freebies THIS FRIDAY!

The iconic American Doughnut Kitchen will be whipping up fresh, hot jam doughnuts straight from the truck and it’ll be a party in your mouth.

If you want to take advantage of the deal, all you need to do is order a bag of doughnuts through Queen Vic Market Online. You’ll then score the second bag for free. Enough to share with your family, bubble buddy or just keep all to yourself.

Is Queen Vic Market not in your 10km radius? No stress – the online shopping platform is delivering to over 150 Melbourne suburbs for orders placed before 10am on a Market day! Of course, Click & Collect is available if you feel like stretching your legs and getting that two hours of exercise in.