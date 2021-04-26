Queen Victoria Market newest night-time activation Spaced Out is coming to a close on Wednesday 28 April and it’s your last chance to get your hands on a stellar mix of Melbourne’s best food trucks and street stall favourites.

We’re talking Halloumi chips from The Cypriot Kitchen, Lobster Rolls by George the Fishmonger, Tofu Bars from Wrap Roll It, and Pork Ribs from Bigger Than Texas. Oh my.

This isn’t an ordinary evening at Queen Vic either. The organisers have gone all out by decking the ceiling with astronauts and including themed entertainment that celebrates cosmic hits from David Bowie. There is even a silent disco with a tailored space-themed playlist.

With all this food, you are sure to get thirsty which is why the Infinity & Beyond Bar is stocked with cocktails themed for the occasion. Enjoy the Drops of Jupiter or the Space Rock Fizz that are made with the Antagonist Spirits’ Hard Cut Gun. If beer is more your taste, taste the local stuff from Brick Lane Brewing.

Queen Victoria Market’s Spaced Out wraps up on Wednesday 28 April. It kicks off from 5pm-10pm at the K-M sheds. Find more info here.