Hospitality operators are pushing the Premier to speed up the rate at which restrictions are eased on pubs, clubs, bars and restaurants across Melbourne.

Under current, rules, venues are permitted to open with a maximum of 20 people indoors (10 per indoor space) and 50 outdoors.

Restrictions are set to be lifted from Monday to allow 40 patrons indoor and up to 70 people outdoors in Melbourne’s restaurants.

However, the 10 person limit on each indoor space would remain under the eased restrictions meaning venues with few separate spaces would see little change in capacity.

However, some venues are reporting that even with the eased restrictions, opening would still be financially unviable.

Hospitality lobbying group Restaurant and Catering Australia told The Age that the comparatively relaxed rules in regional Victoria should show that restrictions could be eased further.

“Having more people in hospitality hasn’t led to more cases in regional Victoria,” the group said.

