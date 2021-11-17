It’s official, Christmas has come early this year, and I’m damn happy about it.

To celebrate, our friends at cocktail porter has made up Messina & Ferrero Rocher Martini Kits that you can order to your house.

The kit comes complete with Messina’s famous choc hazelnut spread, Kettle One Vodka, Espresso and creamy Baileys & of course, don’t forget the Ferrero Rochers!

If this sounds like something you want to get your hands (or mouths) on, you can order your own online via Cocktail Porter?

Drink responsibly!