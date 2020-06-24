We could all use a little more happy faces these days and McCain have come through with the goods… their iconic Smiles frozen potatoes are back!

The iconic mashed potato shapes of a smiley face with a beautifully crispy golden exterior were fun additions to any family meal or canteen lunch. They’ve quietly popped up at Coles for $4 a pack… but this time there is a twist.

They’re now called McCain’s Emotibites and they don’t just smile back at you…

Described as ‘mashed potato shapes”, you’ll now recognise iconic faces emojis from your iPhone. There may have been a change to the look but we are sure they are just as delicious!

Ah McCain, you’ve done it again!