Aussie food company Primo introduced us to microwaveable eggs a few months ago, and now they are back with even more fast microwave foods.

Primo Hot Dog Balls are their newest creation, with only three simple instructions, heat, dip in sauce & eat!

The bite-sized hot dogs come in a single-serve cup with two sauce options, tomato or American mustard.

If you want to get your hands on these, they are currently available at Woolies and are on special for just $2.50 per cup.

Will you be trying this?