The Coca-Cola Company has announced they will be cutting 200 brands from its portfolio to focus on its more profitable offerings.

CEO James Quincey didn’t give specific names but the “hydration” category” is set to take the toll, which includes Dasani, Powerade, Vitamin Water and Zico.

Coca-Cola saw an 11% drop in water and sports drinks in the third quarter.

However, the company revealed that the brands that will be cut are only sold in certain markets.