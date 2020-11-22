An urgent recall notice has been issued for a brand of ice cream sold in South Australian supermarkets’ freezers.
Halo Top has issued a recall for its Plant-Based Caramel Chocolate Pretzel Ice Cream out of fears that it could be contaminated with a chemical solvent.
The product is available for purchase at Coles, Woolworths and independent supermarkets throughout SA, including Foodlands.
The alert was posted by Food Standards Australia/New Zealand warning people of the potential chemical contamination.
“Food products containing solvents may cause illness/injury if consumed,” the alert reads.
The affected item has a best before date of August 11.
Customers are urged not to eat the ice cream and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.
The product recall alert can be found on the Food Standards website here.