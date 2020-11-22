An urgent recall notice has been issued for a brand of ice cream sold in South Australian supermarkets’ freezers.

Halo Top has issued a recall for its Plant-Based Caramel Chocolate Pretzel Ice Cream out of fears that it could be contaminated with a chemical solvent.

The product is available for purchase at Coles, Woolworths and independent supermarkets throughout SA, including Foodlands.

The alert was posted by Food Standards Australia/New Zealand warning people of the potential chemical contamination.

“Food products containing solvents may cause illness/injury if consumed,” the alert reads.

The affected item has a best before date of August 11.

Customers are urged not to eat the ice cream and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The product recall alert can be found on the Food Standards website here.