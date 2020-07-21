A brand of halloumi cheese sold at IGA supermarkets and independent grocers across Victoria has been recalled over health fears.

Food Standards Australia and New Zealand have issued an urgent recall for Mamma Lucia Halloumi Cheese 180g, by the Fresh Cheese Company.

There are fears that one batch of the company’s halloumi may have E.Coli contamination.

The recall applies to Mamma Lucia Halloumi Cheese 180g in a vacuum-sealed pack, use by 14 November 2020 with the batch number 20139.

Anybody who purchased the product should not eat it.

“Any consumers concerned about their health should seek medical advice,” the body said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Customers should return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.”