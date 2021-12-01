We could be wrong, but we think that Pizza Hut may have peaked with this latest collab.
Their newest thing on the menu is called the Schnitzza.
Get this: Instead of a classic dough pizza base, it a chicken schnitzel base.
LOOK AT THIS THING…
The Schnitzza comes in four flavours — Margherita Schnitzza, Hawaiian Schnitzza, Creamy Ham & Mushroom Schnitzza and the BBQ Beef & Ham Schnitzza… all on a chicken schnitty base.
Pizza Hut Australia’s national marketing manager Tamsin Lysons said words like parmi, parmy or parma are redundant here.
“It’s a Schnitzza,” she declared, just like that, adding it was set to be “this year’s hottest food hybrid”.
But Ms Lysons took it a step further, stepping into a lane we didn’t expect.
“We’re excited to bring Aussies an iconic part of pub culture, re-imagined in pizza form.”
They even transformed one of their stores into a virtual ‘Schnitzza Hut’ – a Pizza Hut made to look like an iconic Aussie outback pub.
The Schnitzza is $18 delivered or $15 pick up.