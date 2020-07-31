Winter is the perfect time to rug up and enjoy some good comfort food, and there is no comfort food quite like PIZZA!

I mean, with so many toppings… sauces… cheese… oh my, the cravings have already begun.

Pizza Hut has been cutting slices of the good stuff for an incredible 50 years and they want to celebrate their milestone by shouting a LOT of Aussies a free meal.

They are giving away 50,000 PIZZAS!!

From Monday August 3 to Friday August 7, you can head to their website between 4pm and 6pm to try and snap up one of 10,000 unique codes. It’s only one code per person, however, so don’t feel like you can spend all week running back to their page.

The lucky 50,000 winners will have the rest of August to choose between Australia’s favourite five flavours – Pepperoni Loves, Super Supreme, BBQ Meat Lovers, Hawaiian and Cheese Lovers.

The offer is also pick-up only, so make sure to consider where you live and how far you may need to travel before picking up a voucher. Responsible pizza is the best kind of pizza!