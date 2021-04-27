Wine lovers have been flocking to the massive Pinot Palooza festival for a few years now. Who can resist a day out tasting wine from multiple producers all in one place?

After taking a year off, because, you know, the popular event will make its big return in October. However, it won’t leave people thirsty until then.

Kicking off on May 30 until July 25, Pinot Palooza will be hosting three Sunday sessions celebrating some of Victoria’s best wine regions.

Pinot Palooza “Unplugged” will give ticket holders the opportunity to taste the best that Geelong, Mornington Peninsula and Gippsland has to offer without the drive out. It’s all about taking a “slower, more chilled approach to wine” and with less people than the main event, you won’t need to stress over hefty queues.

There will be food available on the day, music to keep the vibes going and everyone gets a Revel wine glass for tastings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pinot Palooza Unplugged comes to The Timber Yard, 351 Plummer Street, Port Melbourne on Sunday 30 May (Mornington Peninsula), Sunday 4 July (Gippsland) and Sunday 25 July (Geelong). Tickets are $35. Head here for more info.