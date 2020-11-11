A simmer sauce under the Pete Evans brand has been pulled off shelves after it was found to be incorrectly labelled and could trigger an allergic reaction.

The Pete Evans Healthy Everday Jamaican Simmer Sauce 330g, which can be found in major and independent grocers across the country, was found to have fish which had been undeclared.

“Thai Green Curry Sauce 330g has been labelled incorrectly as Jamaican Simmer Sauce 330g which has resulted in the presence of fish (an undeclared allergen),” a media release from Food Standards Australia and New Zealand read.

“Consumers who have a seafood allergy or intolerance should not consume this product.

“Customers should return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.”

The recall applies to product with a best before date of July 10 2022.