It’s like human nature to get excited about things having your name on it, so naturally, when MILO started personalising MILO tins they sold out quick fast!

MyMILO has hit up the nation again with thirteen limited edition designs that you’ll be able to personalise and gift this Christmas.

The tins will be limited so you gotta get in quick or they’ll disappear in front of your eyes.

Australia’s fave choc malt drink is good as is, but imagine your name printed on the front (up to 11 characters only though), that’s sure to put a smile on someone’s dial.

Each 460g MyMilo tin will be sold for $14 a pop + shipping, head here if you’re interested.

You’ll be able to then select your favourite design and then pick the name you want to be printed on the side of the tin.

Your gift will then be sent out in special MILO packaging, ready to pop under the tree, done and dusted.

