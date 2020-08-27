We all love making delicious treats at home and it is even sweeter when you can make them with less hassle and few ingredients. Who needs to slave away in the kitchen?

A four-ingredient recipe for Rocky Road has popped up on the popular Slow Cooker Recipes Australia Facebook group by home cook Donna Van Dyk – and it has since gone viral!

Here is the recipe for you to try for yourself. Thank you Donna!

Ingredients

2 blocks of milk chocolate

1 packet of Tim Tams, roughly chopped

1 packet of red frogs (190g)

1 packet of marshmallows, cut in half

Heat your slow cooker on high and melt the chocolate. When it has melted, turn the slow cooker off so it stays warm but won’t melt the other ingredients. Add Tim Tams, red frogs and marshmallows into the slow cooker. Mix well. Take out of the tray and set and in the fridge.

