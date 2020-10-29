If you’re looking to get creative in the kitchen for Halloween this weekend, these cake recipes will blow family and friends away.

And there is a very sneaky ingredient that will trick any sweet tooth – Woolies mudcakes!

Instagram food blogger Chantelle Ellem shared recipes for two Halloween-themed cakes that are perfect for fun gatherings during the spooky season (or even just an activity at home!).

“The kids and I got creative and turned some Woolies mud cakes into treats or Halloween (one with meringue ghosts and juicy raspberries, and another with monster eyes made from yummy Aussie blueberries!)

“I know this Halloween will look a little different to other years (we usually walk around the neighbourhood with friends) so this year I think we’ll have a little pool party with a few friends, and have these themed cakes as well.”

Keen to make them for yourself? Here are the recipes…

Ghost cake

Method

Stack three white mudcakes on top of one another, layering white icing between each cake to hold them in place. Cover the cakes in more white icing. Melt white chocolate and combine with red colouring to create the topping, letting it drip over the sides for effect. Add raspberries and white meringues. Chantelle recommends using an icing pen to add eyes and mouths to create a ghost look.

Mr Monster Eyes cake

Method

