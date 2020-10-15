Happy Meals put a smile on any kid’s face, but you’ve got a lot of mouths to feed, the price certainly stacks up.

One savvy mum has found an answer to the problem. It has won her younger kids over and other parents can’t get enough of her idea!

Elly, who hails from Queensland, shared her “Fakeaway Macca’s” to a popular Facebook group which focuses on money-saving tips.

Instead of the restaurant purchase box, her DIY version included packets of supermarket home brand french fries and chicken nuggets, along with juice poppers and vanilla yogurt.

According to Elly, all the ingredients cost around $10 which is a huge saving if you are buying multiple boxes.

Her tip received much praise from other parents who were willing to give it a crack with their own kids.

“Great tip thankyou hun! My kids don’t get takeaway very often but this would be a nice fakeaway Friday night meal I think,” one mum commented.

“The kids would be wrapped. Well done mum!!” another added.