Lazy home cooks love to be able to whip up tasty treats with few ingredients, so this slow cooker recipe has sent social media into a frenzy.

A home cook has revealed their secret to a delicious Mars Bar Crispy Cake using just five ingredients and people are very eager to give it a crack for themselves.

“There goes the diet!” one social media user said on the Slow Cooker Recipe & Tips Facebook page.

Ingredients

12 Mars Bars

100g margarine

8 tablespoons golden syrup

8 cups Rice Bubbles

600g milk chocolate

Method

Melt the Mars Bars, margarine and golden syrup together into the slow cooker. Add the Rice Bubbles and then stir to combine. Put the mixture into a large cake tin. Melt the milk chocolate separately and pour over the Rice Bubble mixture. Leave to cool and then put in the fridge to set for 30 minutes. Mark your cake slices with a knife – this will stop the chocolate cracking too much when you cut into it. Leave to set further for two to three hours.

It’s best to take it out of the fridge and leave to stand first before cutting the cake before eating it. Happy cooking!