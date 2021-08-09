At least twice a year, an Aldi product will go absolutely ballistic on the internet!

Remember when the potato bake was all the rage? The $3 bao buns? The frozen Spanakopita!!

Well, these frozen pies are the next big thing.

The Elmsbury’s Angus Beef Potato Pie is only $4.99 for a pack of two and people have been raving about them.

They look like mini shepherd’s pies with beef filling and topped with a creamy mashed potato and only need to be baked for 40minutes.

TikToker Emily Clair Webster posted a video on her account where she shares ‘Kmart hacks and Aldi hauls’ promoting the pie, and her followers seem to agree with her!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement