While stuck at home, many people are looking for new ways to spice up their everyday meals. Not everyone can get into the most popular cafe in town the first weekend it opens.

A new trend has now gone viral online and all you’ll need are two ingredients that are most likely already in your kitchen – some cereal and milk.

According to a stack of users of the social media platform TikTok, freezing your cereal overnight (or at least 30 mins) before eating it makes it a LOT more delicious to eat. It’s cold, crunchy and people cannot get enough.

Take @acebking for example – his favourite food is cereal and let’s just say it may have turned his year around.

The video well and truly kicked off the trend with many people praising him for the hack.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“WAIT WHAT!?!?!!!? I’m curious,” one user said.

“I think this post is gonna change my life thank you sir,” another wrote.

However, it won’t be for everyone. One of the top comments on the video said, “Me and my sensitive teeth cannot participate.” Ouch, I feel the pain for you.

Advertisement