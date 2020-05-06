It’s getting a little chilly and while we’re all stuck at home, having a nice warm dessert would be the best way to treat ourselves. Hey, what happens in iso, stays in iso.

Many people get a kick out of their slow cooker and this is where this absolutely DIVINE recipe for golden syrup dumplings has come along.

It’s a simple take on a scone recipe with a whopping dose of beautiful syrup to satisfy your Winter cravings. You could even substitute it with maple syrup, or use an alternative flour!

This is how to make Golden Syrup Dumplings:

Ingredients

Syrup

3/4 Cup of Brown Sugar

3/4 Cup of Golden Syrup

50g of Butter

2 Cups of Water

Dumplings

1 1/2 Cups Self Raising Flour

1/2 Cup Lemonade

1/2 Cup of Cream

Directions