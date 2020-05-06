It’s getting a little chilly and while we’re all stuck at home, having a nice warm dessert would be the best way to treat ourselves. Hey, what happens in iso, stays in iso.
Many people get a kick out of their slow cooker and this is where this absolutely DIVINE recipe for golden syrup dumplings has come along.
It’s a simple take on a scone recipe with a whopping dose of beautiful syrup to satisfy your Winter cravings. You could even substitute it with maple syrup, or use an alternative flour!
This is how to make Golden Syrup Dumplings:
Ingredients
Syrup
3/4 Cup of Brown Sugar
3/4 Cup of Golden Syrup
50g of Butter
2 Cups of Water
Dumplings
1 1/2 Cups Self Raising Flour
1/2 Cup Lemonade
1/2 Cup of Cream
Directions
- Combine ingredients for syrup (brown sugar, golden syrup, butter and water). Put in a saucepan on the stove and bring to a boil.
- Carefully pour the syrup into the slow cooker.
- Combine dumpling ingredients than roll into balls of around 4cm each, and drop into the syrup.
- Cover and cook on high for 60-90 minutes.
- Serve with vanilla ice-cream or a dollop of cream (or whatever you fancy, go nuts!)