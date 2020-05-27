Another day, another awesome home chef coming up with some crazy good cooking ideas.
This time we’re in the Kmart Pie Maker Recipes, Tips and Ideas Facebook group and a mum has HACKED how to make McDonald’s iconic apple pies from the comfort of your own home.
Her name is Dawn Smith and she’s a BLOODY LEGEND.
The sausage roll maker creates a similar shape to the Macca’s apple pie so aesthetically we’re already there.
Dawn used only 4 ingredients for the filling to make her apple pies and 2 sheets of puff pastry and they look YUM.
Filling ingredients:
- Tin of pie apples (from Woolworths)
- Sultanas
- Cinnamon
- A little bit of sugar
Method:
- Mix all the filling ingredients together
- Place one sheet of puff pastry on the sausage roll maker, pressing the pastry into the grooves.
- Fill in the filling then cover with a second sheet of pastry.
- Cook for 12 mins
- Serve with a light sprinkling of sugar!
YUM!