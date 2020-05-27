Another day, another awesome home chef coming up with some crazy good cooking ideas.

This time we’re in the Kmart Pie Maker Recipes, Tips and Ideas Facebook group and a mum has HACKED how to make McDonald’s iconic apple pies from the comfort of your own home.

Her name is Dawn Smith and she’s a BLOODY LEGEND.

The sausage roll maker creates a similar shape to the Macca’s apple pie so aesthetically we’re already there.

Dawn used only 4 ingredients for the filling to make her apple pies and 2 sheets of puff pastry and they look YUM.

Filling ingredients:

Tin of pie apples (from Woolworths) Sultanas Cinnamon A little bit of sugar

Method:

Mix all the filling ingredients together Place one sheet of puff pastry on the sausage roll maker, pressing the pastry into the grooves. Fill in the filling then cover with a second sheet of pastry. Cook for 12 mins Serve with a light sprinkling of sugar!

YUM!