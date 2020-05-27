Another day, another awesome home chef coming up with some crazy good cooking ideas.

This time we’re in the Kmart Pie Maker Recipes, Tips and Ideas Facebook group and a mum has HACKED how to make McDonald’s iconic apple pies from the comfort of your own home.

Her name is Dawn Smith and she’s a BLOODY LEGEND.

The sausage roll maker creates a similar shape to the Macca’s apple pie so aesthetically we’re already there.

Dawn used only 4 ingredients for the filling to make her apple pies and 2 sheets of puff pastry and they look YUM.

Filling ingredients: 

  1. Tin of pie apples (from Woolworths)
  2. Sultanas
  3. Cinnamon
  4. A little bit of sugar
Method:

  1. Mix all the filling ingredients together
  2. Place one sheet of puff pastry on the sausage roll maker, pressing the pastry into the grooves.
  3. Fill in the filling then cover with a second sheet of pastry. 
  4. Cook for 12 mins
  5. Serve with a light sprinkling of sugar!

Photo Credit: Dawn Smith via Facebook

 

YUM!

