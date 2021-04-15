Birthday cakes are great, sure, but do you ever feel like we might be missing out on some other great foods on your special day?

One genius subset of thinkers is operating on an entirely different level with their birthday celebrations.

We present to you: birthday tacos.

Not one giant taco

Birthday boys and girls are taking to Instagram to share photos of their big day and the delish-looking taco platters that, to be honest, look far more appealing than a birthday cake the older we get.

The trend looks like it was popularised by a Tex-Mex restaurant in Houston who offers taco platters for those who don’t do the whole sweet tooth thing.

And we are all about it.

